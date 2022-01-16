Everton’s hierarchy made a major error in bringing Rafael Benitez to the club, but now they know who they will turn to in their time of need.

Following a dismal run of form that saw Everton win just one of their last 13 Premier League games, with that win coming against Arsenal in December, The Toffees finally chose to relieve ex-Liverpool manager Benitez of his managerial duties at the club.

It was always going to be a tough sell to the Everton faithful given his history with their arch-rivals, but when results started to dip after game week seven they never seemed to pick back up.

And according to Football Insider, Everton’s board already know who they will appoint to steady the ship while they search for the next permanent manager to take over the squad at Goodison; Duncan Ferguson and Leighton Baines.

The appointment of these two figures might be the best decision the Everton board have made this season, and should help the club collect some much needed points to help them avoid a first ever relegation from the Premier League.

Baines is a recently retired club legend who played with a number of the senior players at Everton such as club captain Seamus Coleman. Baines played 420 times for Everton, and was a lethal set-piece taker from left-back, enabling him to have a hand in 67 goals and score 39, many of which were penalties.

Ferguson is also an ex-Evertonian, and scored 68 goals in 260 games for the club across two stints that amounted to a decade of service.

The 50-year-old also has the luxury of having some previous experience as Interim coach, managing four games against Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester United and Chelsea which resulted in two draws, a loss and a win – not bad results for any manager of Everton.

The pair are set to be in charge of Everton’s next game against Aston Villa on Saturday.