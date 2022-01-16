Former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is in line for a sensational return to the Premier League by the end of the coming week.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, almost costing the 29-year-old his life.

The Danish international was subsequently left unable to play football for a large portion of the season, and unfortunately had to be released by Inter Milan as a result last month.

However, Eriksen’s new year is set to get off to a happier start with a return to the Premier League said to be on the cards.

According to The Times, Eriksen has had offers from a number of Premier League clubs as well as on the continent, but would prefer a return to England.

As for who these sides could be is the question on everyone’s lips.

Could he be set for a romantic return to Tottenham Hotspur to also reunite with Antonio Conte who was his manager at Inter Milan, where Eriksen made a real name for himself and spent seven years of his career?

Or might his return be with a club lower down the table who is willing to gamble on his fitness and ability going into the final months of the season.

It will be an interesting week in regards to the Eriksen rumour mill.