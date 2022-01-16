Arsenal urged to consider ambitious transfer for “excellent” attacking player

Arsenal have been urged to consider a transfer return for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The Germany international had an unsuccessful spell at the Emirates Stadium earlier in his career, when he struggled for playing time and even had a highly disappointing loan at West Brom.

Gnabry is now a star performer for Bayern and for the German national team, but it seems he’s haggling over a potential new contract at the Allianz Arena, according to Bild.

This has led Bailey Keogh of football.london to urge Arsenal to look at Gnabry closely as they could do with him as an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe has flopped in his time with the Gunners and could soon be on his way out, with Gnabry an ideal replacement if they can get him.

It would be an ambitious move, but Gnabry has shown he still has a fondness for Arsenal when he scored for Bayern against Tottenham in the Champions League a couple of years ago and celebrated on social media by declaring that “North London is Red”.

Writing in his column for football.london, Keogh said: “(Gnabry) can play across the forward line and would provide excellent competition for Bukayo Saka who will at times need to be rotated if the club qualifies for the UEFA Champions League next season.”