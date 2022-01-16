Ligue 1 side interested in signing Newcastle United defender

Despite recently being taken over, cash-rich Newcastle United could be set to see some outgoings, as well as incomings, this January after it has been claimed French side Bordeaux are keen to sign defender Fabian Schar.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has claimed the Magpies could be set to lose the Switzerland international as early as this month.

Newcastle. Surprise interest in Schar. French side Bordeaux keen. Need now. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2022

MORE: Manchester United player ratings: Bruno Fernandes MOTM but trio only score 5/10

Schar, 30, joined Newcastle United in 2018 following a £3.6m move from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna.

Since his arrival at St James’ Park, Schar has gone on to feature in 85 matches, in all competitions.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, although some fans would have expected the 30-year-old to see out the rest of the campaign, a move away this month could be on the cards.

Whether or not Bordeaux can convince the Magpies to sell the centre-back this January remains to be seen, however, with Eddie Howe looking to heavily recruit, it goes without saying – a deal is likely to hinge on the Geordies bringing in new faces.