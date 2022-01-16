Liverpool reportedly look set to allow Roberto Firmino a transfer to Barcelona as they pursue Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement.

The Reds have been linked with Vlahovic before, but in more recent times it’s looked like it would be Arsenal making the strongest move to sign the Fiorentina striker.

The Serbia international has been on fire in Serie A in recent times, and he’s likely to cost around £70million to prise away from La Viola.

Liverpool, however, might now be prepared to raise funds for that deal by allowing Firmino to move to Barcelona, with reports suggesting the Catalan giants are interested in the Brazil international.

If Firmino does move on, then Vlahovic seems the ideal like-for-like replacement up front, with the 21-year-old similarly effective with his link-up play and work rate, whilst also offering more of a goal threat.

Arsenal fans will be disappointed if they cannot win the race for Vlahovic’s signature, but they also probably shouldn’t be too surprised.

Liverpool are in a far stronger position to challenge for major trophies, and Vlahovic looks like he’s already good enough to hold out for the very best offers.