“Has no idea what he’s doing on that pitch” – Liverpool fans rip struggling Reds ace to shreds

Liverpool FC
Liverpool fans are laying into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he struggles in today’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds haven’t been at their free-flowing best so far, but lead 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fabinho just before half time.

It’s clear that Liverpool are missing the ability of star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of whom are on Africa Cup of Nations duty this winter.

Still, there are other issues in this squad as well, and many Liverpool fans seem to be particularly annoyed at how bad Oxlade-Chamberlain has been.

The England international once looked like such an exciting talent in his days as a youngster at Arsenal, and he also started brightly when he first joined LFC.

Now, however, the supporters seem to be losing patience with him fast…

