“Has no idea what he’s doing on that pitch” – Liverpool fans rip struggling Reds ace to shreds

Liverpool fans are laying into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he struggles in today’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds haven’t been at their free-flowing best so far, but lead 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fabinho just before half time.

It’s clear that Liverpool are missing the ability of star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of whom are on Africa Cup of Nations duty this winter.

Still, there are other issues in this squad as well, and many Liverpool fans seem to be particularly annoyed at how bad Oxlade-Chamberlain has been.

The England international once looked like such an exciting talent in his days as a youngster at Arsenal, and he also started brightly when he first joined LFC.

Now, however, the supporters seem to be losing patience with him fast…

Oxlade-Chamberlain has no idea what he's doing on that pitch. Once again making up numbers and that's it. — Aswin (@Zizouology) January 16, 2022

Ox’s touch is so poor — Jack (@TheRed98) January 16, 2022

That's bloody shit from Ox I expect him to take on the Brentford defender there, flipping poor — Hardeep Singh (@HardeepSF) January 16, 2022

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain playing on the wing is the equivalent of a porn actress thinking her performance was Oscar worthy.#LFC — Msae??? (@MysticMsa3d) January 16, 2022

I don't remember Oxlade-Chamberlain having a good game in recent memory. Has been bang average again today. #bbcfootball — Paul Walmsley (@PWalmsley9) January 16, 2022