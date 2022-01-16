Manchester United have reportedly failed to deliver on Ralf Rangnick’s request for the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

The Mali international has been a top performer in the Bundesliga for some time now, and seems ideal for Man Utd’s needs as the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic continue to look unconvincing at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, when Rangnick took over as interim manager he almost immediately made contact over possibly signing the £33million-rated Haidara from his former club.

The report states that the German tactician feels he needs new signings to implement his philosophy, but it seems he’s struggling to win over the United board, who have not yet made a bid for Haidara.

The Mirror suggest that there may be a general reluctance to back Rangnick in the transfer market, with the 63-year-old said to be concerned about having much influence in the job when he moves into an administrative role at the end of the season.

This certainly paints a pretty worrying picture of the situation at MUFC, with the club still yet to put a coherent structure in place that can help move them forwards.

There’s surely little point in hiring someone with Rangnick’s expertise and experience if you’re not going to then listen to his input on potential transfer targets.

Haidara looks a quality player who’d be well worth pursuing as he’d surely strengthen what is very obviously a problem area in the Red Devils’ squad.