Manchester United legend Roy Keane has singled out Marcus Rashford as a player whose form looks like a real cause for concern.

The England international has struggled in recent times, looking a shadow of the player we know he can be, and Keane admits he’s worried that players like him and Jadon Sancho could be being let down by the culture at the club.

Rashford earned praise from Keane for the work he’s done off the pitch in recent times, with the 24-year-old well known for his passion for charity work and campaigning that has had a big impact on government policies on free school meals.

Keane is concerned, however, that Rashford looks lost at the moment, and more needs to be done at Old Trafford to help young players like this achieve their potential.

“Are these young players, Sancho, Rashford and Greenwood, are they still looking at some of the senior players? You’re hoping the senior players are setting a good example. Maybe all of them aren’t and maybe some of these young players aren’t so quick to do a little bit extra afterwards, and these are all the fine details you have to improve on,” Keane said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“If the culture isn’t right at Manchester United, in terms of the pace of training, the tempo, people’s attitudes, the way they speak to the staff, if that’s not right, you’re going to notice it. To me, there’s something missing at Manchester United, there’s too many loose ends.

“We’re on about Sancho, what’s happened to Rashford? Man United have to get to the bottom of it, that’s part of the responsibility when you’re working with good, young players.”

On Rashford, Keane added: “He’s done amazing things over the last few years, amazing, on and off the pitch, but clearly there’s something amiss.

“I looked at him Monday night [and thought], ‘The lights are on but no-one’s home’. The kid looks lost. There’s something amiss.

“Sometimes with young players it’s confidence, it might be anything to do on the football pitch, it might be stuff off the field.

“The club have got to help him, the senior players have got to help young players.

“There’s plenty amiss at Man United at the moment that needs to be fixed.”

Man Utd fans will surely agree with Keane that something needs to change at their club, with this squad no longer full of the kind of experienced winners that brought so much success in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.