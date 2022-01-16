Manchester United sent out a pretty weird tweet last night as they congratulated Donny van de Beek on making his 50th appearance for the club.

The Netherlands international came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa…in the 89th minute of the game.

So, all in all, it wasn’t really an occasion for Van de Beek to remember. In fact, it was rather like the rest of his Man Utd career so far, with the former Ajax man hardly playing since his move to Old Trafford.

Van de Beek looked a huge talent in his time at Ajax, but we doubt he’ll remember many of his 50 games for the Red Devils too fondly.

Here’s the tweet below, which just seems really tone-deaf from whoever sent it…

Van de Beek surely deserves to have played a lot more than this by now, but it just doesn’t seem to be happening for him, even since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In truth, it’s hard to see the 24-year-old staying at MUFC for much longer after such a difficult spell in his time in Manchester.