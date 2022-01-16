Manchester United managers have been heavily criticised in the way that they have utilised Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Many fans and pundits believe that someone of Van de Beek’s quality should be getting more game time than he is, especially considering United’s struggles with their midfield this season.

However, United did reportedly agree to allow the player to go out on loan, with Newcastle United the destination club.

Such a move would surely be ideal for someone such as Van de Beek.

He would be guaranteed significant game time almost every week, and would therefore be able to regain match fitness and confidence ahead of next season, where he could either push for a spot in United’s team or remind European football about how talented he is.

That being said, according to The Telegraph, Van de Beek turned down the chance to go to Newcastle on loan because he isn’t interested in playing there due to their position in the Premier League.

Such a reality is not ideal for Newcastle, but they are still actively seeking to get more deals over the line to bolster their squad after finalising deals for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

It is surprising that Van de Beek turned down this opportunity considering that he would risk very little in terms of his overall career, even if Newcastle are ultimately relegated he would not be joining them in the Championship.

Regardless, only time will tell if the right call was made by the former Ajax star, but at least it is relieving to know that United do not want to carry on allowing him to simply rot away on the bench.