Both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wanted to get rid of Manchester United misfit Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with interim Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick claiming he didn’t want to be involved in the matchday squad for the Aston Villa game last night.

Rangnick dropped this bombshell at the end of his post-match press conference yesterday, though Martial himself has since come back and denied the German tactician’s claim.

See below for a video clip of Rangnick speaking after the Villa game, with the former RB Leipzig boss making the big claim about Martial towards the end…

Martial’s response can be seen below, as the former Monaco man took to Instagram to insist he has never asked not to play for the club…

It’s hard to know precisely what has gone on here, but this is not the first time we’ve seen stories like this surrounding Martial.

The Times reported that Mourinho wanted to get rid of him, and The Athletic recently said the same of Solskjaer.

Martial certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford, so it could be that he has attitude issues that have now also seen him clash with Rangnick, even if he’s denying what the manager has said.

Needless to say, this will be one to watch in the days and weeks ahead…*popcorn emoji*