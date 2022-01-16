Newcastle United are reportedly close to signing Atalanta and Germany winger Robin Gosens.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Italy, who claims the German attacker has emerged as a serious target for Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

Gosens, 27, joined Atalanta in 2017 following a modest £1m move from Dutch side Heracles Almelo.

Since Gosen’s arrival in Serie A, the 27-year-old has gone on to feature in 157 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 50 goals, along the way.

Following what has been an impressive rise, including promotion to Germany’s international side – Gosens, who will be out of contract with Atalanta next summer, looks certain to be ready to take the next step in his career.

Interest from Newcastle United is understood to be strong, with the newly taken over Geordies already agreeing to pay the German winger £3m-per season – almost triple his current earnings.