Manchester City have reportedly contacted the entourage of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak over a potential transfer.

The Slovenia international has been one of the finest ‘keepers in world football for some time now, and it perhaps makes sense that his future looks to be in some doubt.

According to Todo Fichajes, City have been touch about signing Oblak, with Atletico possibly prepared to let him go for around €90million.

It’s hard to make sense of a big investment like that, however, as City already have the world class Ederson as their number one in goal.

Even if Oblak would be a tempting name to pursue, it’s hard to justify spending as much as €90m on a player who isn’t really an upgrade on the current number one at the Etihad Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga develops, but one imagines Pep Guardiola and co. will surely decide to stick with Ederson and invest that kind of money somewhere else.

Despite being top of the Premier League table, there are potential weaknesses in this City squad that could be addressed, but the goalkeeper is not one of them.

It would surely be a better idea to ditch any pursuit of Oblak and try signing a new striker instead, with Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres both leaving in the last few months.