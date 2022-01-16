PSG reject Newcastle United approach for first-team star

Newcastle United continue to be active in this January’s transfer market and although the Magpies are understood to be prioritising a new defender and midfielder, according to recent reports, Eddie Howe’s side has recently tried to sign PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet RMC Sport, who claims the Geordies approached the Ligue 1 giants about the possibility of bringing Navas to St James’ Park.

However, after being knocked back, it has become clear that Mauricio Pochettino views Navas as a key member of his squad and would like to keep hold of him.

Navas, 35, joined PSG in 2019 following a £13.5m move from Spanish side Real Madrid.

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, the 35-year-old Costa Rica international has gone on to feature in 97 matches, in all competitions, keeping 44 clean sheets, along the way.

