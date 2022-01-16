Video: Ralf Rangnick hints he made key tactical error as Man United collapsed vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted he made a tactical error that allowed Aston Villa back into the game last night.

The Red Devils had gone 2-0 up at Villa Park thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes, but capitulated late on as a quickfire double got Villa back into the game and earned them a 2-2 draw.

Speaking in his post-match press conference in the video below, Rangnick admits he considered changing to a back three after United went two goals ahead, but ultimately decided against it because he didn’t want to invite Villa onto them, though clearly that happened anyway…

United fans won’t be too pleased to hear this from Rangnick, who certainly doesn’t seem to be having the desired impact since taking over as interim manager.

The German tactician was highly rated before he came in, but this is almost certainly the biggest job of his career so far, and it’s not got off to a smooth start.

1 Comment

  1. I think Man United board is to blame for not being decisive. United had the opportunity to hire Conte but they footdragged and ended up with Rangnick. It is a familiar situation at united their decision making is always belaboured and they end up with wrong choices at great expense both to the club and the fans. The united board has failed to identify the major problems with united or are unwilling to tackle them. We are watching where this our new coach exhumed from the age of dinosaurs will take us to. I still wonder how united board came up with this bloke and why. Certainly there is more to this than meets the eyes. I thing his appointment is not purely based on footballing but perceived financial reasons. Sure that explains the consultancy offered to him. The united board have been playing on the sensibility of the club and fanbase for too long and they are precisely why united have been moving around in circle like a barber’s chair since they came on board.

