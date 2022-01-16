Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted he made a tactical error that allowed Aston Villa back into the game last night.

The Red Devils had gone 2-0 up at Villa Park thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes, but capitulated late on as a quickfire double got Villa back into the game and earned them a 2-2 draw.

Speaking in his post-match press conference in the video below, Rangnick admits he considered changing to a back three after United went two goals ahead, but ultimately decided against it because he didn’t want to invite Villa onto them, though clearly that happened anyway…

United fans won’t be too pleased to hear this from Rangnick, who certainly doesn’t seem to be having the desired impact since taking over as interim manager.

The German tactician was highly rated before he came in, but this is almost certainly the biggest job of his career so far, and it’s not got off to a smooth start.