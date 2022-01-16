Liverpool and Manchester United may reportedly faces struggle to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Uruguay international looks set to be blocked from leaving Real Madrid, according to Don Balon, who mention Man Utd as one of the clubs they’re closing the door on.

This also follows other recent transfer rumours linking Valverde with Liverpool, as El Nacional claimed Jurgen Klopp was ‘obsessed’ with the idea of signing the 23-year-old.

Still, it looks like Madrid are determined not to let Valverde go, which could be bad news for two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs as they look to strengthen in midfield.

United could do with someone like Valverde coming in as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, but they may have to look elsewhere.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also do well to think about replacing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, with no signing in midfield coming since then.

Thiago Alcantara moved to Anfield the year before, but he hasn’t quite settled, so it might be a good idea to think about once again trying to strengthen in midfield.