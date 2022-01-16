Despite being plagued by injuries, Leeds United are putting on a show against high-flyers West Ham during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League encounter in London.

The Whites, led by South American manager Marcelo Bielsa, took the game’s lead after just 10-minutes thanks to a strike from winger Jack Harrison.

Despite their lead though – after seeing full-back Junior Firpo and midfielder Adam Forshaw forced off through injury, Bielsa would have been fearing the worst and his fears became a reality after Jarrod Bowen levelled the game after 35-minutes.

However, even though the Hammers were odds-on-favourite to go on and claim all three points, it has been Leeds United who has hit back, almost immediately.

Although full-back Luke Ayling was lingering by the back post, it appears that Harrison has bagged a brace after rising highest for a corner-kick.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports