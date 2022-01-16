(Video) Bowen continues impressive form with powerful headed equaliser vs. Leeds United

West Ham United have a star on their hands.

Winger Jarrod Bowen, who had already scored three times this week, has made it four after equalising against Leeds United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The talented wide-attacker, who is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool (Football Insider), has once again come to David Moyes’ rescue.

After going one nill down following a strike from Jack Harrison, Bowen has levelled proceedings 10-minutes before the half-time break.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports