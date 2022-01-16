(Video) Close-range nodded effort from Fabinho sees Liverpool lead Brentford

Following a barrage of attacks, Liverpool has finally taken the lead against newly-promoted Brentford during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Anfield.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, will be desperate to close the gap on Premier League runaways Manchester City, who extended their lead at the top of the table following a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

MORE: (Video) Ayling and Harrison combine to restore Leeds United lead vs. West Ham

Despite the pressure to win – Liverpool has been thoroughly dominant throughout and has finally seen their efforts rewarded thanks to a close-range header from defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League