(Video) Harrison caps off blistering Leeds United start with early goal vs. West Ham

Leeds United have made an excellent start against David Moyes’ West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match.

The Whites, led by manager Marcelo Bielsa, are forced to contend with several injuries to key players but that hasn’t stopped them from taking an early lead against the in-form Hammers.

MORE: Christian Eriksen hopeful of Premier League return

Following an impressive fast-paced spell from the Yorkshire-based side, wide-attacker Jack Harrison was able to latch onto a loose ball and fire his side into a one nill lead after just 10-minutes.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports