Jurgen Klopp has downplayed the possibility of Liverpool catching Manchester City in this year’s title race.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Klopp proclaimed that his Liverpool squad and by extension those who are supporting them are just enjoying the ride at the moment, prefacing that Man City’s 11 point gap to The Reds was not ideal.

Liverpool emphatically dispatched newly-promoted Brentford in a 3-0 win at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino enough to seal all three points and close the gap to City to 11 points with a game still in hand.

Liverpool will be without the considerable talents of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane until at least next month, when AFCON is due to finish.

Salah and Mane have both scored goals for their countries at the tournament, but it will be the job of Minamino and co to score the goals while their two talismanic figures are away on international duty.

Today saw Minamino start the game from the bench, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and former Arsenal man OIxlade-Chamberlain reprise a role on the wing rather than allow Minamino to start.

Liverpool will face tougher tests across the next few weeks, which will start with the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final versus Arsenal at The Emirates, with Liverpool failing to capitalise on The Gunners going down to 10 men early on in the first leg.

You can watch the full video below.