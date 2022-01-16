West Ham and Arsenal both in race to sign exciting Bundesliga winger

The Premier League could be set to welcome one of the Bundesliga’s most effective wingers after recent reports suggested London duo Arsenal and West Ham United are both interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt wide-man Filip Kostic.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Serbian attacker is a man in demand.

Arsenal and West Ham United aren’t the only ones in the hunt for the highly-rated attacker’s signature – with interest also coming from Italy and Spain.

It has been claimed that Lazio, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also keen on Kostic – however, given the financial power on offer in England’s top-flight, it could very well be the Gunners and the Hammers who establish themselves as front-runners.

Hammers’ manager David Moyes recently admitted that his side is continuing to try and bring in some fresh faces.

“I think sometimes you need things to come, [they] take a bit of time to come to fruition,” Moyes recently told reporters (as quoted by Evening Standard). “We’re asking about players and other clubs that are trying to get them are asking about players and it is taking a bit of time for things, the domino effect to really happen.

“We’ve made some offers behind the scenes for players, we’ve tried to look at situations so it’s not as if we’re not doing it at the moment.