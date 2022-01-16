Manchester United could take significant step closer to new manager deal by March

Manchester United could reportedly learn their fate with regards to hiring a new manager by March, according to latest reports from Spain.

Todo Fichajes claim that Paris Saint-Germain want to resolve the situation in their dugout by then, with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane emerging as their top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG are confident about hiring Zidane and view his arrival as key to keeping star player Kylian Mbappe, and if the deal goes through it should free up Man Utd to finally hire Pochettino.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with the Red Devils several times in his career already, but has somehow never quite managed to move into pole position for the job.

The cogs finally seem to be moving in the right direction, though, so United fans can feel a bit more optimistic about the club’s future next season.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in place as interim manager but isn’t doing the most convincing job, so many fans will already be looking ahead to who will succeed him.

Pochettino undoubtedly seems like the best candidate, though the likes of Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers may also be in the frame.