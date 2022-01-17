Man United & Chelsea make sure transfer target is aware of their strong interest

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo amid doubts over his long-term future at the Nou Camp.

The two Premier League giants are said to have made Araujo aware of their interest and of quite how far they’d be willing to go to lure him away from his current club, according to Marca.

This comes as Araujo’s contract situation continues to be a bit of a problem for Barcelona, with the Uruguay international’s current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

Marca add in their report that Barca’s financial issues mean they may have to offload other players before they can realistically afford to give Araujo the kind of contract he’s likely to be looking for.

All in all, this sounds pretty positive for Man Utd and Chelsea, who could both do with strengthening in defence at the moment.

At Old Trafford, it’s been a poor season for the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while even Raphael Varane has been a bit slow to settle, partly due to injury problems.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do well to plan for finding replacements for the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, with all three players set to be out of contract at the end of the season.