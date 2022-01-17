Arsenal legend Ian Wright endorses exciting potential transfer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made it clear that his old club need a signing like Dusan Vlahovic amid ongoing transfer rumours linking the Fiorentina striker with the Gunners.

The Serbia international has taken Serie A by storm in recent times, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a big move to an elite European club.

Arsenal would do well to get in ahead of other big names, but it does seem like there could be a chance for them, with Wright saying he’s heard things about a deal and insisting it’s the move the north London giants need to solve their current issues up front.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Wright said on a podcast: “Arsenal have done fantastic business up until this point. I believe they do need to get another striker, even if everything can be sorted with Aubameyang.

“I’m hearing Vlahovic from Fiorentina. We need that player who can be between Lacazette and Aubameyang.

“I don’t know what’s happening with Laca, I’d love him to stay, I don’t know what’s happening with him, and we don’t know what’s happening with Aubameyang.

“But if we can get that striker, that hard-running striker who is good at the link-up play and is a good finisher – which Vlahovic is – then you’re starting to think it’s starting to happen now for Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will hope there really is a chance of this ambitious signing, as it could be a real-game changer for the club.

Vlahovic has all the qualities needed to take Arsenal back to the top, and if he doesn’t move to the Gunners now, there surely won’t be a chance to sign him again as he’ll be heading to one of the very best teams in the world.