If Mikel Arteta thought that getting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the books in January was going to be a relatively straightforward task, he’ll need to think again.

The Gabonese had already been banished to the sidelines by his manager for a breach of discipline, well before he flew out to meet up with his international team-mates for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That meant he might well have lost a bit of sharpness, as training without the opportunity to get match fit beforehand, isn’t the same as playing in a game.

It’s possible that may have affected Aubameyang in any event, however, he is returning from the tournament after suffering from health complications as a result of catching Covid.

That hasn’t stopped the striker being embroiled in a row as to the real reasons he is travelling back to the UK.

MORE: Pundit’s Salah warning

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Aubameyang has been involved in a disciplinary breach whilst with his national team, although the player himself took to Twitter to address those rumours.

Nous avons des problèmes déjà compliqué à régler puis à cela s’ajoute des rumeurs bref on a une santé à soigner avant tout je ne reviendrais pas sur ces fausses rumeurs et je souhaite de tout cœur que notre équipe aillent le plus loin possible ???? — AUBA?? (@Auba) January 17, 2022

Essentially the player is playing down any rumours that may have emanated from the Gabon camp, saying that his health comes first.

More Stories / Latest News Burnley v Watford is postponed but the Premier League have shot themselves in the foot with the decision FIFA bow to inevitable pressure and give Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo their ‘Special Award’ Major AFTV regular has his prison sentence tripled after stalking, kidnap and assault revelations

The Daily Mail report also suggest Arsenal are becoming concerned at Gabon’s lack of courtesy in letting the Gunners know when they should expect the player to return from Cameroon.

Particularly as the last time they spoke, it’s believed they told the North Londoners that Aubameyang was suffering from heart lesions.