Juventus are reportedly eager to seal a transfer deal for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in a surprise move.

The Ghana international has struggled to reach his best form in his time at the Emirates Stadium, despite previously looking like a world class performer at former club Atletico Madrid.

It now seems Juventus are keen to take a chance on Partey amid Arsenal’s interest in raiding them for Brazilian midfield misfit Arthur Melo.

The 25-year-old is being strongly linked with a loan move to Arsenal for the rest of the season, but Juve won’t let him go until they land a replacement.

Reports in Italy now strongly suggest that Partey could be that replacement, with the 28-year-old perhaps a better fit for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Arsenal fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about allowing Partey to move on, as many will feel there’s plenty of untapped potential there.

At the same time, perhaps Partey’s had enough chances to prove himself now, and it could be good business to move him on if it means it’s easier to get a deal done for Arthur.

It will be interesting to keep up to date with Arsenal transfer news in the coming days to see how this intriguing saga pans out.