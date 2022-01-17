Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves AFCON early to return to Arsenal after Covid-19 health scare

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly heading back to Arsenal early after seeing his Africa Cup of Nations participation ruined by what sounds like a nasty bout of Covid-19.

The Gabon international contracted the virus shortly before the start of the competition, and there have since been reports of him struggling with heart lesions.

It’s now been confirmed that Aubameyang will be heading back to the Emirates Stadium in order for the club to assess his health situation, which certainly sounds like it could be a worry.

While it may be rare for younger people to suffer seriously from coronavirus, there have been instances of people Aubameyang’s age suffering lengthy illness and everyone here at CaughtOffside wishes him a full and speedy recovery.

BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sent back to Arsenal by Gabon for medical examinations after he was diagnosed with heart lesions. pic.twitter.com/CWW0UVAaYI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2022

Aubameyang has fallen out of favour at Arsenal after a dip in form, and it remains to be seen what will happen with the 32-year-old now, as Sky note that his future at the club is in some doubt.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been linked with Barcelona and Inter Milan recently, and may now be able to focus on a move away without the distraction of playing at AFCON.