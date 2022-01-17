Another day, another postponement of a Premier League fixture.

It’s becoming something of a habit these days, and it’s no wonder that there’s a belief certain clubs are trying to get games called off deliberately.

Given how important the Burnley v Watford fixture is for both teams, using the cover of Covid-19 suits them both at this point.

Neither are likely to have been at full strength, and with it undoubtedly being a real six-pointer, there’s a modicum of understanding that both teams will have wanted to play it only when they had all of their best players back.

However, even taking that into account, it’s just not in the spirit of football.

If clubs have players away at the African Cup of Nations, and are struggling with injuries, that’s just tough.

It’s why elite clubs have the academy system, so that if required, a youngster can be brought straight into the senior set-up.

Clearly, with Covid still being an easy get out of jail free card, a lot of clubs appear to be using it as a valid way of deferring their matches until such time as all of their best players are either free of injury or back from AFCON.

That has to stop now, because those precise reasons for the postponement raises more questions than it does answers.

‘Burnley’s rearranged fixture against Watford at Turf Moor, due to be played at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 18 January, has regrettably been postponed,’ a Premier League statement read.

‘The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application with the club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, injuries and representation at the Africa Cup of Nations.’