Leicester City consider January transfer window loan swoop for Chelsea youngster

Leicester City have reportedly shown some interest in a potential January transfer window move to sign Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill on loan.

The talented 18-year-old has had an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town, and it seems this has led to some uncertainty over his immediate future.

According to The Athletic, there have been murmurings of Chelsea recalling Colwill, while Leicester have also considered trying to sign him on a loan deal for the second half of the season.

However, the report suggests that Colwill remaining with Huddersfield for the remainder of the campaign currently looks the most likely outcome for him for the moment.

Colwill looks like a hugely promising young player and it will be interesting to see if he can become the latest to rise up from the Blues’ academy into their first-team.

Chelsea have enjoyed plenty of success in promoting homegrown players in recent times, with Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah the biggest success stories, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour are others with big potential, and Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have gone on to forge fine careers for themselves elsewhere.

Leicester would perhaps do well to revisit a deal for Colwill in the summer, as it could then be an ideal time for Chelsea to get him some experience of playing regularly in the Premier League as he may still not be quite ready to become a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s side yet.