Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly ready to snub transfer offers from Premier League clubs.

The Denmark international is nearing the end of his Blues contract, and will be a very tempting free agent on the market this summer as a host of top sides show an interest in him.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, however, it seems Christensen will snub offers from Chelsea’s rivals out of loyalty to the west London giants, with Barcelona or Bayern Munich currently looking the most likely to win the race for his signature.

See below for details as Romano suggests Christensen’s future lies away from Chelsea…

Christensen has been a useful member of Chelsea’s squad and it would be a real blow to lose him on a free, but it would be even worse if he went and strengthened one of the club’s Premier League rivals.

The specific English clubs aren’t named by Romano, but one imagines many of the other big six would be interested in the 25-year-old, especially Manchester United, who need an upgrade on under-performing duo Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Chelsea also have Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta nearing the ends of their contracts in what could be a major defensive crisis for the club in the summer.

