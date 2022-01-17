Growing expectation that Arsenal can seal transfer of wonderkid who’s been approached by Gunners legend

Arsenal FC Middlesbrough FC
Posted by

There is reportedly a ‘growing expectation’ that Arsenal can get a transfer deal done for exciting young full-back Djed Spence this month, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 21-year-old looks a huge talent and had a particularly impressive performance for Nottingham Forest in their recent 1-0 FA Cup third round victory over Arsenal, which prompted Gunners legend Ian Wright to approach him afterwards to lavish him with praise.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal could have competition for Spence, but it seems the north London giants are serious about adding more young English talents to their squad, with right-back a possible area in need of strengthening after Hector Bellerin went out on loan to Real Betis this season, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles also recently left for a loan move to Roma.

Djed Spence is a transfer target for Arsenal

Spence could be a fine signing to compete with Takehiro Tomiyasu for the right-back spot in Mikel Arteta’s side, and it seems AFC great Wright is a huge fan of what he’s seen of the player, who is on loan at Forest from Middlesbrough.

“I saw him after the game and said ‘listen, my friend. You’re on loan from Middlesbrough and I don’t know what’s happened there, because if you can’t get into the Middlesbrough side, I don’t know what’s wrong, so I need to know the full story’,” he said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“But let me say, that was one of the best right back performances I have seen for a very long time. A very long time.

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: Man Utd in pole position to beat Chelsea to winger transfer after “intense” negotiations
Chelsea yet to hold talks with Ligue 1 star, but short-term transfer could be ideal for Blues
Brendan Rodgers sends clear message to Leicester City star following Arsenal transfer talks

“If we are talking about right-backs performing at an unbelievable level, we’re talking Reece James and Trent (Alexander-Arnold).

“But I have not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time.

“I said to him afterwards, ‘whatever’s happening, whatever you’re doing, the level you’ve just shown us here is the level you have to be consistently hitting, Djed’.”

More Stories Djed Spence Ian Wright

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.