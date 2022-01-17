His collapse at the Euro2020 tournament left viewers and those in the stadium with some of the most shocking images they’ll have ever witnessed.

Christian Eriksen’s life was seemingly only saved by the quick actions of his team-mate and Denmark captain, Simon Kjaer.

After a period of recuperation during which he had a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device fitted, the player has been working hard to get back to full fitness.

He now seems to be content with the level of fitness he’s achieved, and as Sky Sports via Sunday World note, Eriksen is closing in on a sensational Premier League return.

Released by Inter Milan as the authorities don’t allow anyone with an ICD fitted to play at the highest level, it’s believed that Brentford are close to offering him a chance at resurrecting his career.

Given that we are now in a World Cup year, and the player already confirmed via a TV interview with Danish broadcaster DR, cited by Sunday World, that his intention is to represent his country in Qatar, a move isn’t only necessary but imperative.

Clearly, any medical, whether for Brentford or any other teams potentially interested in the 29-year-old, will have to be much more in-depth and extensive than usual.

Were he to pass the most rigorous of tests, it would be the best possible outcome to this particular story.

Even if only a short-term contract were available, that will still be a huge victory for Eriksen, and for the medical professionals who have given him hope and a potential second chance at the game he loves.