In the second huge controversy of the night, the Women’s FIFPro World XI doesn’t have a single FC Barcelona player within it.

Under normal circumstances, that may not appear to be particularly controversial, however, when you consider that the Blaugranes women’s team beat Chelsea in a one-sided Champions League final to land the treble, as well as winning 49 of their 52 games last season, the omission of all of their players is troubling as well as a glaring error.

It really does call into question the impartiality of the judging process and what exactly the judges see or think when it comes to making their decisions.

MORE: Pundit’s Salah warning

Barca were so dominant in the Liga Iberdrola during last season that they scored 167 goals and conceded just 15.

With 99 points earned from 102 available, there is no possible or reasonable explanation why none of the XI are not included.

More Stories / Latest News FIFPro bizarrely leave out Liverpool’s Mo Salah but include Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI Christian Eriksen could be set for sensational Premier League return as 29-year-old targets World Cup dream Photo: Liverpool supporters get first look at 2022/23 kit after online leak

That’s not to take anything away from those players who have been included, who are all titans in the world of women’s football.

Full FIFPro Women’s World XI

Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson

Midfielders: Estefania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea

Strikers: Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan, Marta

The 2021 Women’s FIFPro #World11… ? ? Christiane Endler ? Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson ? Estefania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea ?? Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan, Marta#TheBest — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 17, 2022