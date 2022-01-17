In the second huge controversy of the night, the Women’s FIFPro World XI doesn’t have a single FC Barcelona player within it.
Under normal circumstances, that may not appear to be particularly controversial, however, when you consider that the Blaugranes women’s team beat Chelsea in a one-sided Champions League final to land the treble, as well as winning 49 of their 52 games last season, the omission of all of their players is troubling as well as a glaring error.
It really does call into question the impartiality of the judging process and what exactly the judges see or think when it comes to making their decisions.
Barca were so dominant in the Liga Iberdrola during last season that they scored 167 goals and conceded just 15.
With 99 points earned from 102 available, there is no possible or reasonable explanation why none of the XI are not included.
That’s not to take anything away from those players who have been included, who are all titans in the world of women’s football.
Full FIFPro Women’s World XI
Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler
Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson
Midfielders: Estefania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea
Strikers: Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan, Marta
Barcelona Femení won the treble – beating Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League Final – scored 167 and conceded 15 in the league, with 99/102 points, and won 49 of 52 games in all competitions:
Not one single player in the Women’s FIFPro World 11 ?#LLL
