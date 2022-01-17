Chelsea have reportedly yet to hold talks over a potential transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues could have a chance of signing Kurzawa this January, however, as Romano suggests there is some interest and that the Frenchman could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

Although there is apparently nothing serious or advanced just yet, Chelsea would surely do well to move for Kurzawa as a short-term option, perhaps bringing the 29-year-old in on loan until the end of the season to give them cover for the injured Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or representatives for Layvin Kurzawa. Been told there’s nothing serious or advanced as of today. ??? #CFC Kurzawa has chances to join Premier League clubs in January but still no negotiations with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/1MfVMOT6YS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2022

Chelsea won’t want to be relying on Marcos Alonso too much, while the option of recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon doesn’t exactly seem that tempting either.

Another option for CFC could be Inter Milan wide-man Ivan Perisic, who has been linked as a possible target for the west London giants by the Daily Mirror.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but the options are there for Chelsea, and Kurzawa could be one of the better ones on the market right now.