Chelsea yet to hold talks with Ligue 1 star, but short-term transfer could be ideal for Blues

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have reportedly yet to hold talks over a potential transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues could have a chance of signing Kurzawa this January, however, as Romano suggests there is some interest and that the Frenchman could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

Although there is apparently nothing serious or advanced just yet, Chelsea would surely do well to move for Kurzawa as a short-term option, perhaps bringing the 29-year-old in on loan until the end of the season to give them cover for the injured Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea won’t want to be relying on Marcos Alonso too much, while the option of recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon doesn’t exactly seem that tempting either.

Another option for CFC could be Inter Milan wide-man Ivan Perisic, who has been linked as a possible target for the west London giants by the Daily Mirror.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but the options are there for Chelsea, and Kurzawa could be one of the better ones on the market right now.

