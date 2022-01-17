For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski, has won FIFA’s The Best award.

The striker is certainly a worthy recipient of the gong, and perhaps he really should’ve won the Ballon d’Or to go with it.

Since the split between FIFA and France Football, the shine has been taken off of the individual awards categories.

Although proclaiming Lewandowski as The Best again is absolutely the right decision, there are plenty of others that have left supporters of the beautiful game scratching their heads.

For example, Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team had no players whatsoever in the FIFPro Women’s World XI.

MORE: Pundit’s Salah warning

Mo Salah didn’t make the men’s FIFPro World XI either, but Cristiano Ronaldo did, and with the greatest respect in the world, it was the Liverpool man who had far more of an impact in the qualifying period.

Robert Lewandowski had a massive 2021 ?#TheBest pic.twitter.com/YWhb3ssRe8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 17, 2022

Ronaldo is seemingly sensitive when not winning awards, evidenced by the fact that he will stay completely away from the ceremony unless he is being bestowed with a gong.

The organisers have seen fit to give him the ‘Special Award,’ and that’s another reason why no one can take these awards seriously.

All of that takes away from the glory that Lewandowski should rightly be basking in.

More Stories / Latest News Women’s FIFPro World XI doesn’t contain a single Barcelona player despite treble win over Chelsea FIFPro bizarrely leave out Liverpool’s Mo Salah but include Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI Christian Eriksen could be set for sensational Premier League return as 29-year-old targets World Cup dream

The most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, taking the great Gerd Muller’s record, is a statistic worthy of winning The Best on it’s own.

Still banging the goals in this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Pole up there challenging for the honour again next year.

What a hat-trick that would be!