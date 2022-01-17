On the day that the new Manchester United shirt, or at least a portion of it, was leaked online, Liverpool supporters can now see their new 2022/23 offering in its entirety.

The Red Devils faithful will have glimpsed a new collar for their home shirt, but that’s it.

At least for fans of the Anfield-based outfit that can take a decent gander at what is one of the plainer Liverpool shirts in recent years.

It’s about time clubs went a little retro again. Less is more and all that.

Certainly, with the pictures advanced on the Footy Headlines website by Twitter user @esvaphane, there’s nothing to dislike about the top.

Only the sponsor logos, club badge and manufacturer logo all in white take the eye from the lovely deep red of the new shirt.

No patterns in the design or hints of colour anywhere, it really is an offering for the traditionalists, and it will be interesting to see if the manufacturers follow the same line with other clubs in their stable.

What the leak does mean of course is that parents of Liverpool-loving kids will need to dig deep yet again to buy the most up to date kits.

Not to mention that there’s bound to be a new away shirt and training apparel on the horizon, as clubs look to cash in.