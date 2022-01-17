Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has discussed the potential of a Philippe Coutinho transfer back to Anfield after he made a fine start to life on loan at Aston Villa.

The Brazil international was a world class performer for Liverpool a few years ago, but he proved a major flop at Barcelona after a big-money move to the Nou Camp, and his future now looks unclear.

Reds fans will always have a fondness for Coutinho after his success at Anfield in his first spell, but Collymore doesn’t seem to think re-signing him would be a good idea.

See below as the pundit spoke to Empire of the Kop about Coutinho’s wages and how he might fit into Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment…

??"I think that on the wages he's on, that would have perhaps been a problem for FSG."@StanCollymore on whether #LFC will regret not going for Philippe Coutinho ?? pic.twitter.com/o1FNXyr6Mn — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 16, 2022

Coutinho has made a promising start to life on loan at Villa Park, with the 29-year-old scoring on his debut against Manchester United.

If Coutinho carries on performing well for Steven Gerrard’s side, LFC might do well to think seriously about him in the summer, but for now Collymore doesn’t think it would be the right move.