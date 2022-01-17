It’s that time of year when the winners and losers are announced at FIFA’s The Best ceremony, which includes the naming of the FIFPro World XI.

There shouldn’t need to be any controversy with regard to any of the awards, but FIFA, the game’s governing body, have once again ensured that there is.

It’s really quite bizarre that those running the game don’t actually have a grasp on it, making one bad decision after another.

Most of the World XI should pick itself, and it really isn’t a difficult call, and yet, for some bizarre reason, Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been named in the XI, but Liverpool’s Mo Salah hasn’t.

It’s abundantly clear that the Egyptian King has been amongst the best in the world over the past year, and the Portuguese has been nowhere close.

Therefore, making such decisions only leaves FIFA in an even more ridiculous light than they already were.

No one has been held to account for the selection, but perhaps a good start would be for someone to be so.

To put forward the arguments as to why Ronaldo makes it and Salah doesn’t. There’ll be fans worldwide that would love to hear it.

Far from being a witch hunt against the Man United star, it would be an exercise in common sense.

The notion that those at FIFA towers aren’t fit to run the game is only strengthened with decisions such as this.