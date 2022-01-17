Former Liverpool star advises Jurgen Klopp on the best way to save money in the transfer market

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has advised Jurgen Klopp to look to the club’s academy after hearing plenty of managers complaining about the transfer market.

Watch below as the ex-Red spoke to Empire of the Kop about Liverpool’s history of promoting from within, with the likes of Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard all becoming star players for the club at a young age.

Klopp will be no stranger to Liverpool’s academy, which continues to produce fine players, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the most notable recent example, though Curtis Jones looks like another big talent who could perhaps be playing more often.

Liverpool surely have other young players coming through who could also help the club during this difficult time, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both badly missed after jetting off for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Reds fans would surely love to see the next Gerrard or Fowler coming through soon, with Collymore right to point to the club’s great history in this department.

We’re also seeing more of the big six sides enjoying success in this department too, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal, Mason Mount and Reece James at Chelsea, Mason Greenwood at Manchester United, and Phil Foden at Manchester City.

