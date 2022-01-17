It seems to be one problem after another for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United, and his authority over the first-team squad won’t have been helped by losing a two-goal lead at Aston Villa.

The German is trying hard to impose a new way of working at the club but as yet there has been precious little sign of anything positive to come from it.

Reported divisions in the dressing room would appear to be an issue that quickly needs addressing, as well as deciding whether fringe players should be being moved on this month.

A fall-out with Anthony Martial over the Frenchman’s apparent refusal to travel to Villa Park has also had repercussions.

According to Mirror, who quote club sources, the manager has been encouraged to mend that particular relationship and bring the striker back into the fold.

It’s not clear at this moment whether it’s a ploy to put Martial squarely in the shop window, in the hope they find a buyer before January 31, or because the club genuinely don’t want to player to leave and expect Rangnick to get the best out of him.

Whilst that’s not impossible of course, Martial hasn’t been anywhere close to his best for United for quite some time now.

It’s bound to be a long, arduous road back into the manager’s affections though it will at least afford Rangnick the opportunity of having another striker on tap as needed.

The way their season is panning out, they could certainly do with him.