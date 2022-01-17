Although there’s a good few months until the end of the current campaign finishes, let alone a new one begins, photos showing next season’s shirts are already leaking online.

It’s incredibly damaging for clubs when you consider how high profile most like their unveilings to be, and yet we’re seeing more and more now that supporters know well before the official release date what a new kit is going to look like.

On Monday, the reliable website Footy Headlines leaked the first images of what is believed to be the new Manchester United shirt.

It appears to be a deeper red than normal, with a polo collar and a triangular design in red and black on the white collar. A red button also gives it that retro touch.

Perhaps the club are hoping if the current crop of players dress like Sir Alex Ferguson’s swashbucklers, they might actually start playing like them.