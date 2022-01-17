Manchester United reportedly have an interest in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international is valued at around £40million, according to the Telegraph, and could be an absolute bargain for Man Utd, with the report also naming the £100m-rated Declan Rice as one of their other targets in the middle of the park.

McGinn has shown his quality in his time at Villa Park and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him snapped up by a bigger club, with the Red Devils undoubtedly in need of better options in midfield.

The likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay don’t quite look good enough to take United to the next level, while Paul Pogba is heading towards the end of his contract, and Donny van de Beek has been completely overlooked by both Ralf Rangnick and his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This could give McGinn a key role to play if he does move to Old Trafford in the summer, and MUFC fans would surely welcome the move if it could be done for as low as £40m, though there’s surely a decent chance his price tag will go up.

Rice would be another fine option for United, and the Telegraph do note that they can afford his £100m asking price, but may face competition from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside last week, former United ace Luke Chadwick named McGinn as someone who looked like they’d be a good fit in this United team.

“He’s a really good player, works his socks off, you can see the passion with which he plays,” Chadwick said. “He’s got fantastic skills and looks like the sort of player who’d fit in in this United team.”