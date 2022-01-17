Liverpool keep close tabs on prolific winger ahead of potential transfer

Liverpool are reportedly keeping close tabs on a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku after his fine form in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Nkunku could be an ideal signing for Liverpool at the moment due to the club’s shortage of options in attack after both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane jetted off for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Frenchman looks like he’d make a fine fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, though one imagines a deal won’t be easy to get done as other big names have also been linked with him in the past.

Arsenal have also been linked with Nkunku, while there have also been rumours that he’s on Chelsea’s radar, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League.

Liverpool are also known to be considering the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha and Arnaut Danjuma as options in attack, and Nkunku is another similar style of player who looks like having a big future at the highest level.

LFC fans will hope something can be done soon, but it’s not often we see the Merseyside giants splashing the cash in the middle of the season unless the deal is absolutely right for them, as we saw with Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.