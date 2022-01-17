West Ham rival Newcastle United for ambitious £36million transfer

West Ham are reportedly the latest Premier League club to show a strong interest in a potential transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick.

The Czech Republic international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, and also caught the eye on the international stage in the summer with a long-range screamer in a Euro 2020 match against Scotland.

It could be that we’ll soon be seeing Schick in England, with West Ham said to be seriously considering a move for him, which would cost around £36million, according to Calciomercato.

This follows recent reports linking Schick with Newcastle United, and both of these clubs could really do with a signing like this at the moment.

The Hammers need more cover for Michail Antonio if they are going to continue to be realistic challengers for the top four, and Schick looks like just what David Moyes needs in that department.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are fighting for survival in the Premier League and would do well to bring in more quality up front, especially while Callum Wilson is out injured.