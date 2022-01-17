Manchester United reportedly have three main candidates to become their next permanent manager by the summer.

Ralf Rangnick is in place as interim manager until the end of the season, but will likely be replaced by a new full time appointment for next season, with some big names apparently in the club’s sights.

The Red Devils are looking at Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Any of those three could be fine choices for Man Utd, who urgently need to get their next managerial appointment right after so many questionable choices being made since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The report adds that United would ideally like a new manager in place by July 1st, so it could be that we’ll have an idea of who’ll be in charge before the end of this season if they can make progress quickly.

Pochettino seems the strongest candidate due to his Premier League experience in a hugely impressive spell at Tottenham, but Ten Hag has also really impressed at Ajax.

Rodgers might be a bit more of a left-field appointment, but he’s done undoubtedly fine work at Leicester, as well as in previous jobs at Liverpool, Celtic and Swansea City.