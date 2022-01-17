“I would love him at Spurs” – Jamie O’Hara names the Leeds star he wants Tottenham to sign

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has named Leeds United winger Raphinha as an ideal signing for Spurs.

The Brazilian wide-man has shone in his time in the Premier League and his performances have often seen him linked with big moves.

Manchester United and Liverpool are the teams to be most strongly linked with Raphinha, but O’Hara wants to see his old club Tottenham in the running as well.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said about Raphinha: “He glides past people, the way he moves, the fire kick he almost scored. Everything about his game…

“I would love him at Spurs, I would love him. But I don’t know if he would ever come, and Leeds definitely wouldn’t sell him. Brilliant player.”

Leeds will undoubtedly want to hold on to an important player like Raphinha, but it might be only a matter of time before the 25-year-old decides he wants to play for one of Europe’s elite.

Spurs aren’t really in that category, but would still be a step up from Leeds, while the lure of playing under Antonio Conte could also tempt him to north London.

