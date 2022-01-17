Cristiano Ronaldo tweet appears to confirm Paul Pogba fitness boost for Man United

Manchester United fans will surely have noticed the presence of Paul Pogba in a tweet from Cristiano Ronaldo this afternoon.

The Portugal international tweeted an image of himself and his “winners” in training, with Pogba seemingly back involved in these sessions as he joined Ronaldo in posing alongside Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek, and Tom Heaton.

Pogba was not expected to be back in training yet, but it might be that this image is a sign that the France international will be able to return from injury earlier than expected, which would be a welcome boost for interim manager Ralf Rangnick…

Pogba hasn’t always been the most consistent or reliable performer for the Red Devils, but he has plenty of natural talent and could be a good fit for Rangnick’s style of play.

The 28-year-old’s return has not yet been officially confirmed, but this certainly seems positive for any fans who want to see Pogba back on the pitch as soon as possible.

