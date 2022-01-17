Manchester United may reportedly be considering a surprise move to higher Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone in the summer.

Ralf Rangnick is in charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis until the end of the season, and three main candidates have been linked with the permanent job for next season.

A report earlier today from the Manchester Evening News listed Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers as the three men in the frame, but now Todo Fichajes suggests Simeone could be a fourth option.

The deal could hinge on a number of other moves this summer, however, with the report explaining that Pochettino could take over at Atletico Madrid if Zinedine Zidane replaces him at PSG.

This would then free up Man Utd to go for Simeone, though it seems like a surprise move that might not be the best idea as the club look to move forward.

Simeone has undoubtedly done tremendous work in his time with Atletico, and it’s always possible he’d be a big success if he had more resources to work with at a club like United.

At the same time, the Argentine isn’t known for his stylish or attacking football, which might not go down too well with the fans at Old Trafford.