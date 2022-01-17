Premier League team of the week: City duo in after Chelsea win, Coutinho rewarded for superb debut vs Man Utd

Garth Crooks’ latest Premier League team of the week is with us, and it’s a pleasant mix of some of the biggest names in English football alongside some you wouldn’t normally expect to see in line ups like this.

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling make it in after their performances for Manchester City in a crucial win over Chelsea on Saturday, and it’s undoubtedly richly deserved for two elite players who look to be heading for yet another Premier League title victory this season.

Philippe Coutinho hasn’t been back in England for long but is already in the Premier League team of the week after a superb debut performance for Aston Villa, which saw him bag a crucial equaliser against Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes also makes it in after also shining in that game, with the Portugal international netting two quality goals at Villa Park that looked to be sending the Red Devils away with all three points before Coutinho punished their sloppiness late on.

Along with these big names, we also have Grant Hanley and Adam Idah of Norwich City, with the Canaries enjoying a rare win as they beat Everton 2-1.

We also have two players each from Wolves and Leeds, with BBC Sport pundit Crooks showing an admirable lack of bias towards the big six teams.

